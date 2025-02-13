Palmer acknowledges Chelsea form dip

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer acknowledges the team has hit a form dip.

Palmer says he is now focused on snapping their recent slump.

"I think we started well," he said. "We had a little bit of a dip but we’re just trying to find our form again."

On working with Blues manager Enzo Maresca, Palmer feels his game is improving under the Italian.

He said: "I knew Enzo previously, so to work with him again is amazing. Obviously the head coach has given us all the ideas, we’ve just got to execute it

"My relationship is good with the head coach and my team-mates. We’re all close."