Chelsea push Independiente del Valle to release Paez early

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring Kendry Paez to Stamford Bridge earlier than planned to help him settle in Europe.

Initially set to join in the summer of 2025 after turning 18, the Blues now want to accelerate his move from Independiente del Valle.

According to FutbolEcuador, Chelsea have expressed interest in relocating the Ecuadorian wonderkid in the coming weeks.

Independiente del Valle sporting manager, Luis Fernando Saritama, told reporters recently: “Last week we spoke with Kendry Paez, there are two possibilities.

“Chelsea has requested that the player have a period of adaptation in Europe from now on.

“We are analysing it with his representation agency and the club that owns his rights.