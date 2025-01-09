Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter

Palmeiras bid over £20M for Fulham midfielder who Silva is desperate to keep

Ansser Sadiq
Palmeiras bid over £20M for Fulham midfielder who Silva is desperate to keep
Palmeiras bid over £20M for Fulham midfielder who Silva is desperate to keepAction Plus
Premier League side Fulham are said to have received an offer of around £20.5M from Palmeiras for one of their key players.

The London outfit are not eager to sell midfielder Andreas Pereira, but may now do so.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian is wanted by a host of teams, including French giants Marseille.

Per The Mail, the Cottagers turned down an initial offer from Palmeiras, but that has now gone up.

Pereira has been a regular starter this term, playing 18 games for Marco Silva in all competitions.

A former Manchester United youth star, Pereira also spent time on loan at Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilva MarcosPereira AndreasPalmeirasFulhamMarseilleManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Fulham reject offer from Palmeiras for Pereira
Marseille to launch bid for Fulham attacker Pereira