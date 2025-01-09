Palmeiras bid over £20M for Fulham midfielder who Silva is desperate to keep

Premier League side Fulham are said to have received an offer of around £20.5M from Palmeiras for one of their key players.

The London outfit are not eager to sell midfielder Andreas Pereira, but may now do so.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian is wanted by a host of teams, including French giants Marseille.

Per The Mail, the Cottagers turned down an initial offer from Palmeiras, but that has now gone up.

Pereira has been a regular starter this term, playing 18 games for Marco Silva in all competitions.

A former Manchester United youth star, Pereira also spent time on loan at Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo.