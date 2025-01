Fulham reject offer from Palmeiras for Pereira

Fulham have rejected an offer from Palmeiras for Andreas Pereira.

BBC Sport says Palmeiras offered €18m for the Brazil attacker, which was immeediately turned down by the Cottagers.

However, Palmeiras are set to try again in the coming days.

Olympique Marseille have also been linked with Pereira, though their interest has now cooled.

Pereira joined Fulham in 2022 from Manchester United for £10m.