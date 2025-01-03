Marseille to launch bid for Fulham attacker Pereira

French giants Marseille are set to put in a bid for Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian is not entirely happy with life at the London minnows, despite their impressive performances this term.

Per The Times, both Ligue 1 outfit Marseille and Brazilian side Palmeiras want to sign Pereira.

The midfielder gave an interview recently where he expressed disappointment in Marseille not firming up interest in him this past summer.

Now he may get his wish and get a move away from the west London club.