Koeman on Man Utd striker Zirkzee: I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman revealed that he believes Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is simply not good enough and needs to improve.

Zirkzee was part of the Oranje squad which reached the semi-finals at Euro 2024 but was left out of his national team for their upcoming Nations League fixtures after a dire season under United manager Ruben Amorim. The Dutchman has scored just three times in 28 Premier League appearances since joining the club and Koeman has now insisted the 23-year-old did not deserve to be called up and desperately needs to improve.

“He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment," Koeman told Studio Voetbal (via Sport Witness). "Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong.

“Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible. We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

Zirkzee hasn't scored in the Premier League since a brace against Everton in December and as Koeman prepares to face Spain this month he cannot rely on a forward who struggles to find the target let alone the back of the net. Zirkzee did, however, score against Real Sociedad, Amorim praised the forward who may use the goal to boost his confidence.

“He deserved it, he is working well and he is improving a lot of things in his game," Amorim said after the draw. "He deserves this moment and he was important for us today."