Carsley on Palace's Guehi: When he plays for England he probably goes up another level

Zack Oaten
Former England interim manager Lee Carsley has discussed Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and how he has become stronger whilst playing for England.

Guéhi has started 13 of England’s last 15 matches in all competitions and has become a key player for the Three Lions since being called up by Carsley.

“I made Marc (England) captain when I was in the Under-21s. He’s a player who has shown leadership qualities throughout his career so far. 

“I think he’s had a really good camp. He’s playing really well at Palace in the games that I have seen and he’s moving in the right direction in terms of his quality. When he plays for England, he probably goes up another level as well. 

“I still think there is a lot more to come from Marc. Physically, he’s fast and he’s aggressive. On the ball, he is excellent as well so he just needs to keep improving. There’s good competition for places in that centre-back position but Marc is definitely worthy of his position.” 

