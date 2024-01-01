Palace U21 coach Powell happy with Dulwich Hamlet draw

Crystal Palace U21 coach Darren Powell was happy with their preseason friendly against Dulwich Hamlet.

The score finished 2-2 as Powell welcomed back several long-term injury prospects from last season.

Powell told the club's website: “There's some really positive play from the boys, in terms of what we've been asking for them, it's been a good week or so leading up into the game.

“We've got a few more weeks to work on some aspects, but in terms of control and then creating chances: we created a few chances in the first-half. Good possession building up into the final third, but we just didn't get the goal.

“Obviously we went 2-0 down, but it's a good reaction from the boys, you know so it’s positive in that sense.”

He added, "There's a few, a few back tonight (Jesse Derry, Zach Marsh). There's Caleb (Kporha) as well, who's been back with us training.

“Hopefully David Obou who should be back in a week or so. So, in terms of getting players back and, and for them to get a good slice of pre-season, it’s always going to be massive for any player.

“Hopefully we can see them in the next week or so when you know, they can contribute for everyone down the line.”