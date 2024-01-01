Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah feels it was the right time to leave Arsenal in August.

Nketiah admits he joined the Eagles for regular senior football.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Obviously, I’ve been at Arsenal for 11 years, so it was like a home for me,” Nketiah told Palace club media. “But leaving, you just want to take that next step in your career.

“I think Crystal Palace is a wonderful place. I’ve seen a lot of players develop and take the next step in their career here – so that’s what I want to do. I want to improve.

“I want to play more minutes, and hopefully help the team as much as I can. I’m just going to build on it – and the more I play, the better I’m going to get.”