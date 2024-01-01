Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend

Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left ArsenalAction Plus
Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah feels it was the right time to leave Arsenal in August.

Nketiah admits he joined the Eagles for regular senior football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Obviously, I’ve been at Arsenal for 11 years, so it was like a home for me,” Nketiah told Palace club media. “But leaving, you just want to take that next step in your career.

“I think Crystal Palace is a wonderful place. I’ve seen a lot of players develop and take the next step in their career here – so that’s what I want to do. I want to improve.

“I want to play more minutes, and hopefully help the team as much as I can. I’m just going to build on it – and the more I play, the better I’m going to get.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNketiah EddieCrystal PalaceArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Walcott: Nketiah should've left Arsenal sooner
DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd
Nketiah wants to make his Palace debut "one to remember"