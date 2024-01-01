Tribal Football
Southampton sign Villarreal forward who says "everything has aligned together"
Southampton have secured the signing of forward Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal.

The Saints, who are newly promoted to the Premier League, are paying around £7 million for the forward.

Diaz impressed during a loan spell in the Premier League at Sheffield United last term.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. It’s been smooth these past couple of days, and I’m happy to get everything sorted and signed," he said.

"I’m really excited to meet everyone - it’s great to be involved with this great club.

“Watching the club when I was younger, it was always in the Premier League. Everything has aligned together and I think it’s an amazing club. I can’t wait to get started.”

