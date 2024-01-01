Fraser training with Newcastle's Under-21s as Southampton interest emerges

Ryan Fraser is Southampton's next target after a successful loan last year in which he played 42 games under manager Russel Martin who now wants him back

Fraser played a huge role in the play-off final triumph over Leeds United and following that win at Wembley, Fraser told the Daily Echo that he 'would try his best' to push for a permanent move to Southampton.

ChronicleLive reported that the former Scotland international was not in attendance on Newcastle's trip to the Adidas headquarters in Germany last week with a summer exit "most certainly on the cards” for the midfielder.

Fraser and Howe's falling out remains clouded in mystery, with the former not featuring in black and white since October 2023 which leaves no question as to why he wants to move away this summer.

A fee has not been agreed between the two clubs as of yet but one is expected in the coming weeks as Southampton look to build a squad worthy of staying away from relegation back down to the Championship.

Southampton boss Martin remains keen on signing the Scotsman and had a lot of praise for him in a recent interview.

“People questioned why we signed 'Wee Man'. I knew him so well as a teammate and he has had a really tough couple of seasons," the Saints boss said after the Championship play-off final in May.

“He has been incredible for us. Not just with his performances but in training every day, the way he is has been amazing.”