Palace starlet Mustapha scores on debut for Sierra Leone

Crystal Palace Under-21s midfielder Hindolo Mustapha made his Sierra Leone debut count with a great goal in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 18-year-old was called up to the Sierra Leone senior side for the very first time as they prepared to face Chad and Zambia in Group G of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. 

Mustapha came on after his side went 2-1 down but with a moment of brilliance scored a fantastic goal in which he skipped past two defenders, held off another and fired it past the keeper. 

The young forward has had a fantastic start to the season with two great goals in his first two games for the U21s side against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United in the Premier League 2. 

The teenager has a bright future at Palace and if he continues his form throughout the season it won’t be long before he bursts into the first team. 

