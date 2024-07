Palace secure sell-on clause in Olise Bayern Munich move

Crystal Palace are negotiating a sell-on clause in Michael Olise's deal with Bayern Munich.

The France U21 midfielder agreed to move to Bayern a fortnight ago.

The Germans have agreed to meet Olise's £60m buyout clause, with minor details now being ironed out.

The Sun says part of the arrangement will include a sell-on fee for Palace.

Any sale by Bayern for Olise will see 15 per cent of the fee generated go to the Eagles.