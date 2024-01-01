Bayern Munich medical due for Palace winger Olise

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise will seal a move to German giants Bayern Munich this week.

The French winger, who was also eligible to represent England, is rejecting top Premier League clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Sky Germany, a deal between Palace and Bayern has already been agreed.

Now the two parties are finalizing the last details, before Olise has his medical.

He will then put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will include the option of a sixth year.

Olise is seen as the ideal player to add creativity, pace, and intensity to the Bayern front line.