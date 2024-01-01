Newcastle in advanced talks to sign Palace defender Guehi

Newcastle United are closing in on a mega swoop of an England international.

The Magpies are said to be engaged in advanced talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old, who started nearly every game at Euro 2024 for England, is moving to St. James’ Park.

Per The Mail and other sources, the two clubs have all but agreed on a fee for Guehi.

Some bits of the deal have yet to be fully ironed out, but there are not thought to be any major obstacles.

Guehi is ready to make the move, as he believes Newcastle can get into the Champions League again.