Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!

Newcastle in advanced talks to sign Palace defender Guehi

Newcastle in advanced talks to sign Palace defender Guehi
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign Palace defender Guehi
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign Palace defender GuehiAction Plus
Newcastle United are closing in on a mega swoop of an England international.

The Magpies are said to be engaged in advanced talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 24-year-old, who started nearly every game at Euro 2024 for England, is moving to St. James’ Park.

Per The Mail and other sources, the two clubs have all but agreed on a fee for Guehi.

Some bits of the deal have yet to be fully ironed out, but there are not thought to be any major obstacles.

Guehi is ready to make the move, as he believes Newcastle can get into the Champions League again.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuehi MarcNewcastle UtdCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool rival Newcastle for Palace captain Guehi
Newcastle looking to bring in Palace defender in HUGE move
Gordon talks up Guehi for Newcastle move