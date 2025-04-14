Palace owner Textor hopes to partner with NFL billionaire Johnson in club takeover

Crystal Palace shareholder John Textor is hoping to control even more of the club as he asks for the investment from New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

This is reported by The Sun who claim that Textor is hoping to bring Johnson to Palace who has been interested in investing in a Premier League side before as links to Chelsea grew in previous years. The report states that Johnson could come in with Textor if they can do a deal with two other Americans, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, for their stake.

Harris and Blitzer have both been tipped to sell their stake with the London outfit previously, as Textor took a step back from the Eagles. Chairman Steve Parish is reportedly awaiting developments in what will be a busy few months for the club as the transfer window approaches. The finances from a new owner could free up funds which therefore leads to investment in the squad.

The Evening Standard report that Palace have shortlisted winger Marcus Rashford as one of their key targets if Aston Villa. His £40M buyout clause looks appealing but Palace are far from Champions League football and Rashford may not be tempted to leave for a club without European football.