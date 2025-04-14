Amorim upbeat about Amass Man Utd debut in Newcastle defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was happy with Harry Amass' performance in defeat at Newcastle United.

Amass made his full debut in the 4-1 defeat on Sunday.

Amorim said of the young left-back: "I think he did quite well. He could catch a player that is really fast. He made his debut in one of the hardest stadiums, with one team that is really in a good moment. I think he did really well so he needs to continue. We need to help all these kids to perform in a higher level.

"It's really difficult to look at the best things. The best thing is to focus on the next one. Analyse this one but it's really hard to be here, after this result, to try to see it. Maybe, in a few days, I will watch the game and try to take that but it's really hard in this moment to have any good feeling about the game."

Amorim dropped Andre Onana for Altay Bayindir and on who will be between the posts for the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon on Thursday, the manager was coy.

He said, "You guys have to wait. We are going to start the next week tomorrow and then I'm going to choose the best starting XI for the next one."