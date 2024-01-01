Tribal Football
Palace midfielder Devenny proud of first Northern Ireland goal
Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny was delighted scoring for Northern Ireland U21s this week.

Devenny struck in victory over Azerbaijan.

"It’s a special moment with that being my first goal for Northern Ireland,” he told Northern Ireland’s official media channel. “I want more and we’ve another game coming up so it would be good to get another. It’s a proud moment.

"We knew we had the quality in the dressing room to get the result. I thought we were ruthless in front of goal and we showed that today.

"We probably could have got more goals and I always believed we could win the game. That was a good way to do it.”

