Walker signs first professional contract with Palace

Charlie Walker-Smith has now signed his first professional contract with Crystal Palace after rising through the academy in the past few seasons.

The 17-year-old has been with the Eagles since he was just 13 years old and has impressed the academy staff whilst playing above his age level for a number of years.

Advertisement Advertisement

He earnt his scholarship in July 2024 and featured regularly for the Under-18s side last season which caught the eye of many pundits and fans alike.

The Guardian recently named the defender as the best prospect born between September 1st 2007 and August 31st 2008, at every Premier League club.

Walker-Smith spoke on the new deal and what a proud moment it is for him and his family.

“I’m excited (to have signed my professional contract).I found out the news at home when I was with my mum.

“I think my family were more excited than me! So, I think it’s a proud day for me and my family”