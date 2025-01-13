Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: What Real Madrid president Florentino told Modric after Barcelona hammering
Man Utd defender Maguire blast for Havertz sparked Arsenal brawl
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph
Ipswich boss McKenna pushed about Philogene transfer delays

Palace manager Glasner denies that Guehi wants to leave amid links to Chelsea

Ansser Sadiq
Palace manager Glasner denies that Guehi wants to leave amid links to Chelsea
Palace manager Glasner denies that Guehi wants to leave amid links to ChelseaAction Plus
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner denied that Marc Guehi wants to leave the club.

The former Chelsea center-half has been linked to a host of top teams in recent months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guehi was the subject of several summer bids from Newcastle, while Liverpool are now assessing his availability.

On Guehi and fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah, Glasner stated: “I know (Chalobah) wants (to stay). I know we want and so I think yes. We still have (a lot of time) to go in the transfer window. 

“Like always, everything can happen.

"But when you ask me, I want that we stay together with this squad. I know Trevoh wants to stay, I know Marc wants to stay."

Mentions
Guehi MarcChalobah TrevohCrystal PalaceChelseaLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester
Chelsea boss Maresca pushed about Palace defensive pair Guehi, Chalobah
Chelsea plan to swap Chalobah for Guehi at Palace