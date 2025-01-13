Palace manager Glasner denies Guehi wants to leave

Palace manager Glasner denies that Guehi wants to leave amid links to Chelsea

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner denied that Marc Guehi wants to leave the club.

The former Chelsea center-half has been linked to a host of top teams in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guehi was the subject of several summer bids from Newcastle, while Liverpool are now assessing his availability.

On Guehi and fellow defender Trevoh Chalobah, Glasner stated: “I know (Chalobah) wants (to stay). I know we want and so I think yes. We still have (a lot of time) to go in the transfer window.

“Like always, everything can happen.

"But when you ask me, I want that we stay together with this squad. I know Trevoh wants to stay, I know Marc wants to stay."