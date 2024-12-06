Tribal Football
Most Read
Celta Vigo coach Giraldez eager to take Copa form into Mallorca clash
Man Utd boss Amorim insists Kukonki (16) "can handle Prem demands"
Ronaldo on Chelsea's new signing: He's like Yamal; he will soon be a big star in football
REVEALED: Man Utd request meeting with Davies and agents

Palace lead race for Millwall wonderkid

Ansser Sadiq
Several Premier League sides linked with a move for Millwall wonderkid in January move
Several Premier League sides linked with a move for Millwall wonderkid in January moveTribal Football
Premier League clubs are being linked to the signature of 19-year-old Millwall winger Romain Esse.

The attacker, who has already played for the England Under-20 team, has scored four goals so far this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is only Esse’s third year in the Millwall first team, but he already looks at home at this level.

Per Evening Standard, Crystal Palace are among the teams scouting him this term.

They are ready to make a bid in January and then loan him back to Millwall for the rest of the season.

Palace want to get a deal done to avoid being gazumped by other, bigger teams in England and around Europe.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueEsse RomainMillwallCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Cajuste on Ipswich's narrow loss to Palace: It's incredibly frustrating
Spurs, Palace rival Marseille for Fagioli
Dortmund ready to sell Forest, Everton target Malen as he hopes for "top club"