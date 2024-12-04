Cajuste on Ipswich's narrow loss to Palace: It's incredibly frustrating

Ipswich Town’s Jens Cajuste says the squad are frustrated with their recent loss to Crystal Palace.

Jean Philippe-Mateta sealed a 1-0 win over Ipswich who are struggling to break out of the relegation zone.

Napoli loanee Cajuste spoke after the game and expressed his anger at his team’s performance.

“It felt like we started to come into the game in the second half and then conceded from nothing really, so it's incredibly frustrating.

“But I think it's still a tight-knit group and everybody supports each other through thick and thin. We know there are so many more games to come, so it's just a bump in the road.

Despite Town’s position in the league, Cajuste is optimistic and stated that there is a lot more to come from manager Kieran McKenna’s side this season.

“There are still so many games to go, it's still early and there's time,” he said, “but, of course, we wanted to win this game a little bit extra. But it didn't go our way this time.

“I've said it before, I think it's a great team and great club. Everything around it is fantastic. And, of course, on nights like this you're a little bit frustrated, but I'm very, very happy with the team.”

