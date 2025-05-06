Palace keeper Henderson admits frustration after Forest point

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Ebere Eze's penalty on the hour for Palace was canceled out minutes later by Murillo.

Henderson later told PLP: "I think we're disappointed, we did enough to win the game. We went on the front foot but they don't give you much. They defend so well in a low block and they did that again tonight.

On Eze's penalty, he added: "He's been practising every day since so I had full confidence in him. It's a great penalty so I'm delighted for him.

"I don't know what happened. I thought it came off one of our lads. It was difficult. We defended well tonight. They have pace on the attack but we nullified that as best we could.