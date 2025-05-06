Glasner upbeat after Palace draw with Forest

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was pleased with their performance for Monday night's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Ebere Eze's penalty in the second-half for Palace was canceled out minutes later by Murillo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner later said: "Very intense game, how we expected it and we have to accept the points. The winning mentality to the team showed, they really wanted to get the winner but they fought. It's not easy against a team like Nottingham.

"I'm really pleased with the performance today.

"We knew how they defended. The six is very deep. We wanted to use our sixes to spread the play and create an overload. We had enough chances to win the game. We are always talking about our performance and it was really good again so everything OK."

"We want the record"

On Eze's penalty, he added: "Players are practising this almost every day and we spoke before the game about who takes the penalty. We had 100% confidence in him. iIt's part of the game that you can miss a penalty.

Palace remain with a chance of recording a club record points haul for the Premier League and Glasner added: "We want to achieve this.

"I was talking to the players about the mindset and attitude. I've experienced it so many times; you had a big win and then in two weeks you play the final, it's not too easy to find the focus but I could see this desire to win the game. We showed our personality."