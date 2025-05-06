Nuno satisfied with Forest players for Palace point

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was satisfied with their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Ebere Eze's penalty in the second-half for Palace was canceled out minutes later by Murillo.

The draw leaves Forest in fifth place and Nuno said afterwards: "We reacted with good form the previous performance and from the blow we got from the penalty of Palace. We were in control of the game.

"We created and dominated a lot. Second half was different. Good reaction but Palace created problems.

"Palace has a very organised shape. They are really dangerous if they have the shape. It's important not to allow too much counter-attacks. We were positive but it's not easy to play at Selhurst Park.

"We were much improved from last week, especially when we go behind. Very important, it's the crucial moment of the game to react so quick and then the game became a bit crazy.

On Murillo's potential hamstring injury, he added: "Only scans can show. He's in pain but let's assess him.

"We have to do our job at the City Ground. We play Leicester and it's going to be tough. It's for sure all the way."