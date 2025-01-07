Liverpool stand by asking price for Doak

Liverpool are maintaining their firm £30 million valuation of Ben Doak this month.

The youngster is wanted by several clubs, including Premier League side Crystal Palace.Per The Mail, the Reds are not keen to cash in on the talent, who they believe can be a first teamer.

The 19-year-old is ready to impress in the top flight, having shone for Middlesbrough so far this term on loan.

Liverpool would rather him stay with Michael Carrick’s team for the rest of the season.

He will then get a chance to show that he is Anfield first team material in the summer and beyond.