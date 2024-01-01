Palace in advanced talks for Wolfsburg defender

Crystal Palace have been given encouragement in their bid to sign Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix.

The center half is rapid and is one whose game would translate well to the Premier League.

Per The Mirror, advanced talks are taking place over a deal that would be worth up to £17.7 million.

Palace had thought they might be priced out of the move, but have succeeded with a second offer.

Lacroix will head to England to complete his medical and sign his contract in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to push for Marc Guehi, with Palace resigned to losing the defender.