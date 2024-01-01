Palace told told go higher for Wolfsburg defender Lacroix

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace's opening £14 million for French centre-back Maxence Lacroix is not enough.

His German club Wolfsburg are not eager to sell the rapid center half just yet.Per Ryan Taylor, via The Mirror, the Eagles are expected to have to cough up nearly £17 million.

Lacroix is seen as a replacement for Joachim Andersen, who has closed in on a move to Fulham.

Meanwhile, Palace are hoping to hold onto star defender Marc Guehi for another year.

While the English defender was linked to Newcastle United, they have yet to make a suitable offer.

