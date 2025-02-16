Palace fullback Chilwell frustrated in Everton defeat

Ben Chilwell admitted disappointment after a losing home debut in Crystal Palace's defeat to Everton on Saturday.

The Chelsea fullback arrived on-loan last week at Selhurst Park.

"We know Everton's strengths," Chilwell told Premier League Productions after the game. "They played to their strengths and got two goals that suited their game.

"I think we did well to get back into the game straight after half-time and we fought well. It wasn't a bad performance. Now we've got a week to prepare for the next game.

"We reacted well (to the first goal) got ourselves back into the game. And then at the end, they just got the late winner. But even after that we fought and tried to push on to get an equaliser. I think the mindset and the fight was there for the whole 90 minutes."

Chilwell also said, "I've come in and tried to help the team today and will continue to help the team in the changing room and on the pitch.

"I tried to do that when I played today and hopefully - whether it's home or away - we can try and pick up wins and climb up the table."