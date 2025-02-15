Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Beto pleased with goal in Everton win at Palace
Everton striker Beto was happy scoring in their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck for Palace, but Beto and Charly Alcaraz scored the goals for Everton in their 2-1 win.

Beto said, "What a week it has been. It has been a tough week, but two great results. We are happy to have these two great results. We knew it was a tough game today, but we got the three points and we are happy.

"It was a difficult chance as I took a touch, I was calm and composed. I am happy to score and the confidence, last season I wasn't so confident.

"Now I feel all my training and all my mental work and all the work I do with my teammates is paying off.

"Now, I believe. I believe that I belong in the Premier League and I'm a Premier League player."

On manager David Moyes' impact since his return, Beto said: "A lot of work finishing and holding the ball, but apart from that play my game and do my job."

On Mateta, he added: "I like to see his style of play and he is similar to me. He scored once again."

