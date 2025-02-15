Everton captain Tarkowski on victory at Palace: We weren't great

Everton captain James Tarkowski admits they had to battle to their win at Crystal Palace.

The Blues won 2-1 on Saturday night to move further away from the dropzone.

Tarkowski said, "We knew it was going to be tough today. Low on numbers and with all the emotions of Wednesday. We had quality when we needed and we defended well late on.

"Winning and scoring goals brings that back. Since the manager has come in we have definitely improved. I don't think we were great today but we took our opportunities. We are still working to get better.

"On a day like today, we stuck at it and got the win."

On goalscorer Beto, he added: "He has been outstanding. he has run himself into the ground as much as he can. he has bee outstanding recently and got his goal."