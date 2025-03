Crystal Palace are fighting to keep holds of young defender Caleb Kporha.

The fullback Kporha is in talks with Palace about a new deal.

But The Sun says Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is also keen on the teen.

Kporha, 18, has made his senior debut with Palace, but talks over a new contract are dragging on.

The youngster's camp are seeking better terms for Kporha to stay.