Palace close to agreeing new four year deal with talented defender Kporha

Crystal Palace are closing in on agreeing a new four-year contract for Caleb Kporha this week as they seek to end transfer speculation.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut against Fulham in the Premier League in November last year as has attracted attention from several sides due to his current deal which is due to expire this summer, meaning clubs are able to sign him for free.

As reported by Standard Sport, Dougie Freedman, the outgoing sporting director whose final day of employment is Monday, was very keen on keeping the teenager at Palace for the long term.

Kporha received his first call-up to the England U19 side this month and made his debut in the 0-0 draw against Turkey and made his full debut for Palace just over a month later in the defeat by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Manager Oliver Glasner has involved the 18-year-old in his squad selections for the majority of the season and while Palace face Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, he may get another first-team chance for the Eagles as the club try to offer him a deal that locks down his future.

Glasner has previously spoken highly of the full-back as he told the official Crystal Palace website:

“We have a lot of trust in him, that’s why he trains every day with us. He’s doing really well, he’s improving and improving, and if we feel it’s the right moment, he will get the minutes.”