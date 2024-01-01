Palace eyeing Liverpool defender Gomez

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is seen as an option for a potential replacement for Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender is on the radar of Newcastle United, who hope to get a deal done this week.

Per The Standard, Palace are not going to enter the season weakened after selling Guehi.

They will be pushing to use that money to bring in one or two more reinforcements.

The source adds that Gomez and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah are both serious options.

Gomez would have to want to leave Liverpool, which may not be the case, while Chelsea are happy to sell Chalobah.