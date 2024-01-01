Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow
Ferdinand baffled by Man Utd's McTominay decision
Faes unhappy with current situation at Leicester

Palace eyeing Liverpool defender Gomez

Palace eyeing Liverpool defender Gomez
Palace eyeing Liverpool defender Gomez
Palace eyeing Liverpool defender GomezAction Plus
Liverpool's Joe Gomez is seen as an option for a potential replacement for Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender is on the radar of Newcastle United, who hope to get a deal done this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Standard, Palace are not going to enter the season weakened after selling Guehi.

They will be pushing to use that money to bring in one or two more reinforcements.

The source adds that Gomez and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah are both serious options.

Gomez would have to want to leave Liverpool, which may not be the case, while Chelsea are happy to sell Chalobah.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomez JoeGuehi MarcCrystal PalaceLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player after Palace bid rejected
Crystal Palace demanding huge money to sell Guehi
Palace reject Guehi offer; set sale price