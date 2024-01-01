Palace director Textor: FFP is a FRAUD

Crystal Palace director John Textor has slammed FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Textor, who has plans to buy Everton, says the system punishes ambition.

He said, “Let’s start with a definition of Financial Fair Play. That is not a word that people should be throwing around without maintaining consistency with that phrase around the rest of the globe because it sounds like such an obvious thing financial fair play.

“Everyone would want fair play. That’s not what the expression means in Europe.

“If you go to my website you’ll see I give a speech about this. The term Financial Fair Play is a fraud.

“The reason it’s a fraud is that it’s not fair at all. It says that teams can only spend 75% of their revenues on player salaries and it’s a rule, in Europe, that is designed to allow the big teams with their global brands, the Liverpools, the Manchester Uniteds, they just get to spend more money – it’s not fair at all.

“Crystal Palace has to play against Manchester United and Manchester United is allowed to just spend more on the players. No salary cap, no parity financially, it is not financial fair play, it’s unfair.”