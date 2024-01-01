Tribal Football
Palace defender Richards: Guehi? We call him Uncle Marc!

Crystal Palace's USA defender Chris Richards is happy hearing Marc Guehi is impressing for England at the Euros.

Guehi has shone at the back in Germany.

And Richards said from the USA's Copa America camp: “Our lockers are right beside each other, so we chat pretty often! He’s a quiet guy, but I try to get some words out of him.

“He’s definitely wise beyond his years, so I pick his brain. We call him ‘Uncle Marc’.”

“I knew that, once I was able to get into the team, I would eventually be able to show why I might deserve to stay there. Playing with guys like Joa (Joachim Andersen) and Marc in training really taught me a lot. It helped me elevate my game much further.

“I think that’s why I was so successful at the back end of the season.”

