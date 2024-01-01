Guehi confident Palace pal Mitchell will break into England squad

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is confident teammate Tyrick Mitchell will eventually break into the England squad.

Guehi is currently with England at the Euros, where he has impressed.

The defender said of Palace fullback Mitchell: "I would have loved him to be (here). I thought he's had an amazing season, very consistent in his performances, obviously it's a shame, but I'm sure if he carries on, as we've seen with so many England players, you definitely are able to get your chance."

Of his own form for England, Guehi said: "I don't think I (have been) the best player (so far). I think there's been quite a few really good performances in my opinion.

"I'm just really enjoying the tournament, enjoying being here. I’m just really grateful."