Palace defender Mitchell: Victory at Ipswich felt like 6-pointer

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell shared his thoughts on his team’s latest away win in the Premier League.

The London club went to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night and got a narrow 1-0 success.

Jean-Philippe Mateta got the goal, while Mitchell also singled out Ebere Eze for praise.

Mitchell said: “It definitely (felt like it was a six-pointer).

“It was a big game for us, because we know that right now we're not in the best position and they're a team that's close to us in the table. So we knew that we had to win today and climb up the table.

“It feels good (to secure our first away win of the season) because it's always hard away from home against any team in the Premier League, so to get a win is good.”

“Definitely (this could be a turning point)," Mitchell added.

"The last few weeks have been very positive from us.

“We've created a lot of chances, we defended well, we've played against some good teams and got decent results. Hopefully this is a point where our season changes and we go forward from here."

On Mateta’s goal, he stated: “It was a beautiful, delicate chip. It was even better, because it was on his weaker (left) foot – so I'm just glad that he was able to score.

“It’s very impressive (for Mateta to score 17 goals under Oliver Glasner). You can see that he's confident. Every game he's strong, he's able to finish off both feet. It's always hard to have a great striker, so we're glad that we've got one."

On Eze, he added: "You can see from last season that he is a player who creates a lot of chances, so it's always good to have players that are able to change a game in an instant. We're happy to have him and we're happy to have him back.”

