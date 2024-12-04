Tribal Football
Most Read
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP

Palace striker Mateta declares victory over Ipswich as "magnifique"

Ansser Sadiq
Palace striker Mateta declares victory over Ipswich as "magnifique"
Palace striker Mateta declares victory over Ipswich as "magnifique"Action Plus
Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta’s post-match feeling after scoring was relief above all else.

Mateta has not enjoyed the best of seasons, compared to his prolific return last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he is still the club’s top scorer and got the winner in a 1-0 success over Ipswich Town.

Speaking to Amazon Prime at full-time, Mateta smiled: “Magnifique.

“He (Greaves) was in front of me. I had to do something to get through. I saw him go down and I saw the keeper, and I knew what I had to do. The keeper always goes straight at you, and I knew I had to chip.

“You can see today: he (Eze) found me when he turned. When he does this, I can score a lot of goals."

Mateta added: “The start of the season was not what we expect but we keep working. Today, we have the win away, and we are very satisfied – then in four days, we have a game again (at home to Manchester City on Saturday).

"We’ve had a lot of changes in the team, a lot of injuries too. But now everyone is back and I will still score – no worries!

"Because of this win, everyone is confident. We can't wait to play against Manchester City. It is a good time to play them. We have to stay focused, because they are a great team, great striker.

“We can breathe a little bit, because we were under pressure. The fans, everyone was on us. Before the game it was must-win. Even when you score, stay focused and the time goes slowly, and as soon as the referee blew the whistle, we were so happy."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeCrystal PalaceIpswich
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna: Frustrating night for Palace defeat
Palace boss Glasner delighted with victory at Ipswich
Ipswich boss McKenna tells fans: You can make difference against Palace