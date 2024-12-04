Palace striker Mateta declares victory over Ipswich as "magnifique"

Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta’s post-match feeling after scoring was relief above all else.

Mateta has not enjoyed the best of seasons, compared to his prolific return last term.

However, he is still the club’s top scorer and got the winner in a 1-0 success over Ipswich Town.

Speaking to Amazon Prime at full-time, Mateta smiled: “Magnifique.

“He (Greaves) was in front of me. I had to do something to get through. I saw him go down and I saw the keeper, and I knew what I had to do. The keeper always goes straight at you, and I knew I had to chip.

“You can see today: he (Eze) found me when he turned. When he does this, I can score a lot of goals."

Mateta added: “The start of the season was not what we expect but we keep working. Today, we have the win away, and we are very satisfied – then in four days, we have a game again (at home to Manchester City on Saturday).

"We’ve had a lot of changes in the team, a lot of injuries too. But now everyone is back and I will still score – no worries!

"Because of this win, everyone is confident. We can't wait to play against Manchester City. It is a good time to play them. We have to stay focused, because they are a great team, great striker.

“We can breathe a little bit, because we were under pressure. The fans, everyone was on us. Before the game it was must-win. Even when you score, stay focused and the time goes slowly, and as soon as the referee blew the whistle, we were so happy."

