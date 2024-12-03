Palace boss Glasner delighted with victory at Ipswich

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was delighted with their 1-0 win at Ipswich.

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck the winner for Palace on Tuesday night.

Glasner told Palace TV: “It was a big win today – a very good result, of course.

“Today, it was not about maybe showing the best performance, it was about winning this game, and we prepared the players for being ready for a big fight – and it was a big fight. We took this fight, and we knew that when we are stable in defending, we will create our situations, we will get our moments, and so it happened.

“It was an amazing goal from JP, and then it's keeping the clean sheet and taking the win, but also it's a big credit to the players, how they played today, and really thank you to all our supporters.

“I was really surprised; half of the stand was full of Crystal Palace fans, and this on a Tuesday evening, two degrees here in an away game, so thanks for this big support again, and a very, very nice Tuesday evening for all of us!”

After being dominant against Newcastle United, Palace largely controlled large stretches of the game in Suffolk, and were fully deserving of their victory.

“We know that we can create the situations,” Glasner continued. “I think, like always, if we are a little bit more clinical in the final pass we could create more, but overall, we had one big chance with Ebs in the first-half, one big with Daniel Muñoz, it was a great attack, and then this goal.

“Then, we had the momentum on our side, and we had two more chances to decide the game, and we missed them, and then is like every team: if it's just one goal down, you try everything, a set-play, long balls, and everything can happen, and once we needed the post, so we were lucky in this situation.

“But overall it was a very, very positive performance, and especially the result.”