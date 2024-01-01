Tribal Football
Palace defender Guehi admits winning history against Spain
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi admits he has a winning record against Spain in finals.

Guehi was in the England team which defeated Spain in the U17 World Cup final in 2017.

"They’re very good memories,” Guehi admitted. “We were playing against a really good team in Spain. They have players who played then who are still playing now, which is amazing for them.

“It was an amazing memory for all those involved: myself, Phil (Foden), Conor (Gallagher). It was fantastic for us to be involved in that and this game now. I

“I don't know where those medals are either. Mum and Dad have them, but I haven't got them. I've no idea where they are.”

