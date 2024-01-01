Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Palace defender Guehi and England suffer Euros blow

Palace defender Guehi and England suffer Euros blow
Palace defender Guehi and England suffer Euros blow
Palace defender Guehi and England suffer Euros blowTribalfootball
England have been dealt a blow for  their Euro 2024 hopes this summer.

The Three Lions will be without centre half Marc Guehi for their quarter final clash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s team beat Slovakia in the last 16 of the competition, winning 2-1 after extra time.

England will be taking on Switzerland in the quarters, with John Stones likely to be partnered by Lewis Dunk or Joe Gomez.

Kyle Walker may also be moved to the center, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in at right-back.

Slovakia were a minute away from progressing themselves, but were denied by a late Jude Bellingham equalizer and a Harry Kane extra time winner.

Mentions
EuroGuehi MarcCrystal PalacePremier League
Related Articles
Guehi confident Palace pal Mitchell will break into England squad
Palace captain Guehi full of praise for Man City pair Stones and Walker
Man City defender Stones: Guehi incredible for England