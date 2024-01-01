Palace defender Guehi and England suffer Euros blow

England have been dealt a blow for their Euro 2024 hopes this summer.

The Three Lions will be without centre half Marc Guehi for their quarter final clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s team beat Slovakia in the last 16 of the competition, winning 2-1 after extra time.

England will be taking on Switzerland in the quarters, with John Stones likely to be partnered by Lewis Dunk or Joe Gomez.

Kyle Walker may also be moved to the center, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in at right-back.

Slovakia were a minute away from progressing themselves, but were denied by a late Jude Bellingham equalizer and a Harry Kane extra time winner.