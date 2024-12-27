Palace chasing Slavia Prague fullback Diouf

Tribal Football
Premier League side Crystal Palace are among the clubs that are assessing Slavia Prague left wing back El Hadji Malik Diouf.

The 19-year-old has already made his senior debut for club and country (Senegal) in recent months.Per The Mail, Palace are hoping to push ahead with a move for Malik Diouf to beat out the competition.

Manager Oliver Glasner wants someone who can play on the left of his 3-4-3 system.

The club are also set to target a forward to bolster their frontline, with Lyon’s Ryan Cherki an option.

