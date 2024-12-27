Palace chasing Slavia Prague fullback Diouf

Premier League side Crystal Palace are among the clubs that are assessing Slavia Prague left wing back El Hadji Malik Diouf.

The 19-year-old has already made his senior debut for club and country (Senegal) in recent months.Per The Mail, Palace are hoping to push ahead with a move for Malik Diouf to beat out the competition.

Manager Oliver Glasner wants someone who can play on the left of his 3-4-3 system.

The club are also set to target a forward to bolster their frontline, with Lyon’s Ryan Cherki an option.