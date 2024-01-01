Palace chairman Parish "astounded" Eze still with them

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish admits they're surprised they were able to keep hold of Ebere Eze this summer.

While Michael Olise left for Bayern Munich, Eze has remained at Selhurst Park.

"I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebs in the same window,” Parish told Sky Sports.

“We didn't have in Ebs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy's just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He’s a gift to any football club.

“I don’t think any Crystal Palace supported would mind that fact that at some point Ebs wants to play at the highest level. He’s playing regularly for England, back in the squad again which we’re so proud about.”

He added: “Ebs is still here and it’s great for the football club. I was surprised that that’s what happened.”