Palace captain Guehi on potential Newcastle transfer: It was distracting

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has addressed his failed move to Newcastle United for the first time and how the constant buzz around the move distracted him.

Guehi found himself in the headlines for weeks after Newcastle launched a bid to sign the defender last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Co-owner and chairman Steve Parish demanded “super star money” for the 24 year-old with the reported figure being around £70m.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Guehi was questioned about the move that never came to fruition.

“Every day we were reading that you were going to be on your way to Newcastle.

"I'd say yes and no," Guehi responded. "When you're constantly reading things about yourself, it can be distracting for some people.

"But I'm just glad I have a good support system around me - my family, the club, my friends. It's important to have that humility and focus on the task at hand. Palace have given me every single thing in the world and I'm completely grateful to them. I just want to repay them by doing my absolute best."