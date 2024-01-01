Palace boss Glasner: Transfer talk no excuse for poor season start

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner refuses to blame transfer rumours on their poor start to the season.

Speaking after defeat to West Ham, Glasner insists rumours around Ebere Eze and Marc Guehi were no excuse.

“You never have any assurance until the window ends,” he said. “I don’t know what will happen.

"It would be easy (to blame the noise), this is always the easiest way but it doesn't help us, so we don't look for excuses. We had enough situations to score today and specifically in the two situations where we conceded the goals we didn't defend well enough.

"I think in many situations we defended well but in those two transition moments not well because in the first we lost the ball on their 18-yard box and at the end without winning any duels they are in our box. We had many situations where we could clear it but we didn't and so it's our fault and this is what we have to improve."