Kamada enjoys Palace win against West Ham

Daichi Kamada was delighted with Crystal Palace's victory over West Ham.

The Japan midfielder helped Palace to a 3-1 win in Tampa on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think we did really good and we could win the game," Kamada told Palace TV.

"This is the most important thing for us and I'm really happy to help the team today.

"I'm really happy to play with Crystal Palace."