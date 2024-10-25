Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Glasner says Wharton could need surgery for recurring injury
Glasner says Wharton could need surgery for recurring injury
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner admits his coaching staff are working to get Adam Wharton back to full fitness. 

The midfielder has been in indifferent form for the Premier League club so far this term. 

Wharton, who was outstanding last season, may even have to undergo surgery for a troublesome injury. 

“We are discussing (whether to send him for surgery), and when we take the final decision we will inform you,” Glasner explained to reporters. 

“At the moment he will be with us for at least the next week. We have three games: we play on Sunday against Tottenham, we play on Wednesday against Aston Villa and then the Wolves away game. 

“He will be with us for the next three games and then we will see what happens.” 

