Palace boss Glasner positive after West Ham defeat

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insists there's positives to draw from their defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen struck the goals for the visitors.

Glasner told Palace TV: “It’s disappointing because it's the second defeat, but it's the second time that we were at least on the same level as the opposite team.

“At the moment we don't score from our chances, and we conceded goals which were maybe too easy. It was two transitions where we had enough players to avoid it, but we didn't. That's the disappointing part. I think we played okay. It's maybe not the top level, but it's okay, we created chances, we created situations.

“We have to stay positive, we have to stay together, especially when the time is not so sunny – it's raining a little bit more – then you have to stay together and work hard on it.

“It’s not automatic that because it happened in the past, it happens in the future. We have to stay calm.

“We trust our players, we see that we create situations, we see that we play well in parts, but we have to increase the percentage of playing well, we have to increase the percentage of being in a good balance, we have to increase the percentage of defending well over 95 minutes, because it's Premier League football – you get punished and every team has the talent and the quality to score goals.”